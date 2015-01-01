Abstract

Trauma-informed care for those who experienced early childhood maltreatment is being developed to meet the needs of infant, toddler, and preschool victims of child abuse and neglect. This age group experiences a disproportionate amount of abuse, and the resultant toxic stress during this rapid developmental stage is more damaging than it is in later years. The concept of trauma-informed care in general is presented, followed by a focus on trauma care for early childhood abuse. Trauma-informed care for younger children is united by common principles and is seen as developmental, relational, sensory oriented, and evidence based in nature. Dissemination of knowledge about this unique population to every system that encounters survivors of any age has begun, although it must be broadened and increased. Evidence-based treatment programs for young children are available and effective but limited, especially for age 0-2. Home visiting programs for mothers and babies are effective and cost efficient. Major funding by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to each state has significant potential for success because it targets mother-child attachment and care, as well as the disproportionate amount of damage resulting from early childhood abuse. Infants and preschoolers are in some ways comparable to children with disabilities due to their developmental limitations. The nature of this population requires a more rigorous and proactive awareness and identification process because these children are physically dependent on surrounding adults. Addressing child abuse in the first years of life offers an excellent opportunity to assist the most vulnerable victims and effectively reduce the impact to families and communities in the ensuing years.

