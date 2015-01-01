SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rich K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(4): 463-480.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2018.1540448

unavailable

Rape victims can benefit from trauma-informed approaches when reporting rape to police. Police interviewing skill can prevent survivor re-victimization while eliciting useful crime statements. However, rape myth acceptance and police culture may pose obstacles to a trauma-informed approach. Client empowerment, demystification, trigger reduction, and expressed concern for victim safety can be implemented by police agencies. Interdisciplinary collaboration, combating sexual harassment, gender balancing, emotional debriefing of officers, accountability to victims, new reporting methods, and advanced training protocols are elements of a trauma-informed approach.


Gender balancing; police interviews; rape myths; rape victims; re-victimization; sexual assault response teams; trauma-informed care; victim advocates

