Abstract

In most classrooms in most schools, there are students who have suffered complex trauma who would benefit from a system-wide, trauma-informed approach to schooling. Despite growth in Australian schools adopting trauma-informed practice, education systems are yet to embrace a whole-of-organization approach, unlike other systems supporting children and adolescents. This is likely due to multifarious complexities inherent in, and specific to, the schooling system. This article reviews early findings from current research in Queensland, Australia that is exploring requirements for a system-wide approach to trauma-informed schooling.



FINDINGS highlight that achieving systemic, trauma-informed schooling is complex but necessary and has potential to improve outcomes for students and those aiming to educate them.



FINDINGS have implications for schooling and education systems worldwide.

Language: en