Monahan K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(7): 807-825.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1628154

unavailable

Thirty-eight million women will experience intimate partner violence (IPV) during the course of their lifetime. Many of these women will experience brain injuries as a result of IPV and may not seek medical attention. Several types of practitioners who work with IPV survivors consistently, e.g., first responders, advocates, and clinicians, may be unfamiliar with brain functioning, screening, assessment, and treatment. This article reviews the dual traumas of IPV and TBI, the impact on neurological processes and symptomatology, and short and long-term outcomes. Recommendations for screening, intervention, interprofessional collaboration, and research are outlined.


disability; intimate partner violence; trauma; Traumatic brain injury; women’s health

