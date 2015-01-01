|
Otake Y, Liu X, Luo X. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(8): 943-957.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Background. Bullying at school has serious short- and long-term negative consequences both for victims and perpetrators. Left-behind children (LBC) are one population that may be at high risk of bullying. These are children who are left behind when their parents migrate either within or between countries for work or other reasons. This is a social issue within mainland China and in some other countries. The present study aimed to examine the association between school bullying and LBC.
Adolescents; bullying; bullying in school; children; left-behind children; perceived emotional support