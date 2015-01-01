Abstract

Background. Bullying at school has serious short- and long-term negative consequences both for victims and perpetrators. Left-behind children (LBC) are one population that may be at high risk of bullying. These are children who are left behind when their parents migrate either within or between countries for work or other reasons. This is a social issue within mainland China and in some other countries. The present study aimed to examine the association between school bullying and LBC.



METHODS. Middle school students (n = 4,360, 11-16 years old) were surveyed cross-sectionally in Hunan Province, China. Data included self-reported bullying involvement, left-behind status, duration of separation, demographic information, perceived emotional support from family, and perceived relationship with teachers.



RESULTS. LBC were more likely than non-LBC to report being bullies and victims. LBC who were left behind by mothers or both parents were more likely to report being victims, and those left behind by both parents also reported more bullying. A higher perceived emotional support among LBC was associated with decreased victimization and perpetration. A better perceived relationship with the teacher among LBC was also associated with decreased victimization and perpetration.



CONCLUSIONS. To reduce bullying among LBC, school personnel and other professionals should promote more regular contact with parents and the provision of emotional support by professional and family caregivers.

Language: en