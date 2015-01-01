Abstract

Military sexual trauma (MST) is associated with a range of negative mental and physical health outcomes. Investigations of potential sex-based differences in outcomes in MST survivors have been inconsistent with little work evaluating psychosocial correlates of resilience (e.g., social support, humor, capacity to adapt to change). Data were analyzed from 115 U.S. Veterans reporting a history of MST who participated in the nationally representative National Health and Resilience Veterans Study (NHRVS) to examine sex-based correlates of risk and resilience. Compared with female MST survivors (n = 56; 42.9%), male MST survivors (n = 59; 57.1%) reported increased lifetime traumatic events, hostility, and history of drug use disorder, whereas female veterans reported increased lifetime PTSD symptoms. There were no differences in past-month PTSD symptom severity, physical health, suicidal ideation/attempts, resilience factors, or rates of mental health treatment utilization.



RESULTS suggest male and female MST survivors may have differential risk for drug use disorder, hostility, and PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS further underscore the importance of considering sex differences in the assessment and treatment of MST survivors. Improved understanding of outcomes and factors of risk and resilience in MST survivors may facilitate tailored intervention, treatment, outreach, and possibly prevention.

Language: en