SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dong X, Liu J, Oei TPS, Cui L, Xiao J. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2019; 28(10): 1232-1249.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2018.1501456

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study tested Beck's cognitive model of familial transmission of depression in a group of 187 pairs consisting of one parent and one offspring. The parents and offspring completed the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale, the Dysfunctional Attitudes Scale, and the Automatic Thoughts Questionnaire. Beck's cognitive theory postulated that the offspring's negative cognitions were important mediators between the parents' negative cognitions and the offspring's depressive symptoms. The results of structural equation modeling analyses indicated that the offspring's dysfunctional attitudes and automatic thoughts were important mediators between the parents' dysfunctional attitudes and automatic thoughts and the offspring's depressive symptoms, thus supporting Beck's cognitive transmission mechanism of depression from parents to offspring. Implications concerning the prevention and treatment of depression were discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Automatic thoughts; Beck’s cognitive theory; dysfunctional attitudes; familial transmission of depression; structural equation modeling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print