|
Citation
|
Dumessa L, Oliveros AD, Coleman A. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(1): 57-72.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Studies have revealed that childhood physical maltreatment is a risk factor for emotion regulation difficulties; however, less is known about the underlying processes that may mediate or moderate this relation. This study examined the mediating effect of blame attribution and moderating effect of gender in the relation between physical maltreatment and emotion regulation difficulties. A total of 415 undergraduate students (89 males and 326 females) who ranged in ages from 18 to 25 years were recruited for the study. Participants completed the Parent-Child Conflict Tactics Scale, Child Relationship Attribution Measure, and Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; blame; Correction; emotion regulation; maltreatment; physical abuse; prevention