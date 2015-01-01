|
Alves MP, Cunha AI, Carvalho P, Loureiro MJ. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(1): 73-91.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This cross-sectional study tested the effects of perceived interparental conflict on emerging adults' depressive symptomatology as mediated by aggressive attitudes. The sample included 520 college students (58.1% females) aged 18-22 years old. Total, direct and indirect effects were calculated through the estimation of an OLS regression-based mediation model, controlling for gender. The results suggest that perceptions of interparental conflict and appraisals of threat and self-blame positively predict depressive symptoms. Also, the results indicate that (1) verbal aggressive attitudes negatively mediate the relationship between interparental conflict properties and depressive symptoms; (2) hostile attitudes positively mediate the association between both threat and self-blame appraisals and depressive symptoms; and (3) anger positively mediates the relationship between both interparental conflict properties and threat appraisal and depressive symptoms.
aggressive attitudes; depressive symptoms; emerging adults; Perceived interparental conflict