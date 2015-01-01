|
Moore SM, Welsh MC, Peterson E. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(1): 111-128.

About one-third of college students report a history of childhood maltreatment (CM) which may lead to heightened arousal and emotional dysregulation; thus, there is reason to hypothesize problems with aggression in this population. We examined the associations between CM and aggression and the associations of each with college outcomes. Three-hundred sixty-nine college participants completed self-report questionnaires on childhood maltreatment, aggression, and college adaptation with 158 meeting criteria for CM history. For all participants, we obtained documented GPA data.
Language: en
achievement; adaptation; aggression; Childhood maltreatment; college; emotional abuse; hostility; neglect