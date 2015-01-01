Abstract

Violent offending is a key concern to criminologists, but current paradigms have not fully explained why some people are violent and others are not. Despite the fact that between 80% and 98% of all violent-related crimes are perpetrated by males, few studies have convincingly examined why this is the case. Violence is traumatic and is one of the most commonly experienced traumas internationally. Violence is the leading cause of death for young men ages under 24 globally, and in addition to fatalities, there are 10 times more violence-related injuries. In the UK, 78% of perpetrators of violent crime are male, and the vast majority of victims are male. Two things appear clear: violence is pervasive and is the most common trauma experienced by boys and young men. This article seeks to highlight the need for both a trauma-informed approach as well as a gender-conscious approach in the discourse around violence prevention research, policy, and practice.

Language: en