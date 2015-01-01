SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hong JS, Song EJ, Llorent VJ, Patel S, Voisin DR. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(2): 242-258.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2018.1552223

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The aim of the present study is to explore whether caring relationships with parents and teachers might buffer the effects of friends' assaultive behavior on bullying perpetration among urban African American adolescents. The study sample comprised 483 African American adolescents, 12-19 years of age, in Chicago's Southside. Hierarchical multivariate regression analyses were conducted to explore the direct and indirect effects of parental care, parental monitoring, and teacher care, on the association between friends' assaultive behavior and bullying perpetration. The findings suggest no direct association between parental care, parental monitoring, and bullying perpetration. However, higher level of teacher care was related to lower level of bullying perpetration. Additionally, an interaction term, teacher care × friends' assaultive behavior was found to be associated with lower bullying perpetration. Implications for practice and research are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

African Americans; bullying; minorities; teachers; urban; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print