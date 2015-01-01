Abstract

Counselling and support for victims of gender-based violence constitute a vital component of today's established prevention and intervention work. Nevertheless, a crucial question is, who is actually reached by different types of counselling? Or, in other words: how to ensure access and quality counselling for as many and as different people as possible? In this context interest in web-based counselling forms, online counselling, has recently grown. This article looks at the current discussion on opportunities and limits of online counselling in the case of domestic violence. We present findings from an evaluation which examined the experiences of a pilot project that was developed and implemented by an established counselling centre for women in Zurich, Switzerland. Empirical findings suggest that there is a demand for this new counselling form which offers its own distinct qualities and has the potential to reach further target groups.



Keywords: counselling; domestic violence; evaluation; online counselling

Language: en