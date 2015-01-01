SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van Ierssel J, Sveistrup H, Marshall S, Graham I. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Canada.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2020.1725840

32174175

Introduction: Defining and measuring limitations in functional status post-concussion has been challenging, as generic measures do not accurately reflect issues most relevant to adults with persistent post-concussion symptoms.Purpose: To develop a new concussion-specific measure of functional status for use in clinical practice and intervention trials.Method: We developed a conceptual model of functioning based on concepts identified from a previous qualitative study with persons with concussion and clinicians. An initial set of questionnaire items was generated from the concepts, codes, and conceptual model. Items were refined using cognitive interviews elicit feedback on their relevance and acceptability.Results: We developed an initial set of 145 items categorized by concepts that were reduced to 50. Our final item set resulted in the COncussion REcovery Questionnaire, which contains a total of 53 items split into 3 separate scales: the Post-Concussion Functional Scale, Concussion Modifiers Scale, and Global Functional Recovery Scale.Conclusion: The new Concussion Recovery Questionnaire is a self-reported measure of functional status for monitoring outcomes in clinical practice and in clinical intervention trials following concussion. Further studies are necessary to provide evidence of the measure's psychometric properties and to determine the questionnaire's ability to facilitate clinical decision-making.


Conceptual Model; concussion; functioning; patient-﻿reported ﻿outcome ﻿measure

