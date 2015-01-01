|
Citation
Hattori R, Miyagawa S, Hattori K. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Nara Gakuen University - Tomigaoka Campus, Faculty of Health Science, Nara, Japan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32172724
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In case of an outbreak of Nankai Trough Mega-earthquake, it is predicted that a tsunami would invade Nagoya City within 100 minutes, hitting about one third of the City of Nagoya. If the administrative plan of the city and midwives' expertise are coordinated, pregnant women's chances of survival will increase. The authors carried out this simulation study in an attempt to improve consistency of the two efforts.
Language: en
Keywords
Geographic Information Systems (GIS); machine learning model; pregnant women; rescue planning; tsunamis