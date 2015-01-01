|
Citation
|
Unguryanu TN, Grjibovski AM, Trovik TA, Ytterstad B, Kudryavtsev AV. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e8.
|
Affiliation
|
Arkhangelsk International School of Public Health, Northern State Medical University, Troitsky Ave., 51, Arkhangelsk, 163000, Russia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32172689
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related morbidity and mortality worldwide, but fall injury circumstances differ by age. We studied the circumstances of accidental fall injuries by age in Shenkursk District, Northwest Russia, using the data from the population-based Shenkursk Injury Registry.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cluster analysis; Fall injuries; Injury registry; Shenkursk