Citation
Guven S. Mil. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Ophthalmology, Kayseri City Hospital, Kayseri, Turkey 38280.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
32175569
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The ocular trauma score (OTS) is a widely used predictive tool in determining the visual prognosis of ocular injuries. Intraocular-foreign-body (IOFB)-type injuries comprise the leading type of open-globe injuries (OGI) in ocular combat injuries. However, there are scarce reports evaluating the efficacy of OTS in IOFB-type injuries. Only one study is available that explored the validity of OTS in combat-related IOFB injuries with a limited number of eyes. The aim of this study is to confirm the predictive value of OTS in lethal-weapon (LW)-related OGI with IOFB. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The charts of 488 patients with IOFB-type-eye injuries between January 1998 and January 2018 were analyzed. Only the LW-related ocular injuries were included. Baseline details (patient demographics, surgeries, OTS categories, and visual acuity [VA]) were recorded. To test the validity of OTS, Fischer exact test was used to compare the likelihood of the final VAs for every OTS subgroups between OTS study group and this study.
Language: en