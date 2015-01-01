|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Noncombat injuries ("injuries") greatly impact soldier health and United States (U.S.) Army readiness; they are the leading cause of outpatient medical encounters (more than two million annually) among active component (AC) soldiers. Noncombat musculoskeletal injuries ("MSKIs") may account for nearly 60% of soldiers' limited duty days and 65% of soldiers who cannot deploy for medical reasons. Injuries primarily affect readiness through increased limited duty days, decreased deployability rates, and increased medical separation rates. MSKIs are also responsible for exorbitant medical costs to the U.S. government, including service-connected disability compensation. A significant subset of soldiers develops chronic pain or long-term disability after injury; this may increase their risk for chronic disease or secondary health deficits potentially associated with MSKIs. The authors will review trends in U.S. Army MSKI rates, summarize MSKI readiness-related impacts, and highlight the importance of standardizing surveillance approaches, including injury definitions used in injury surveillance. MATERIALS/METHODS: This review summarizes current reports and U.S. Department of Defense internal policy documents. MSKIs are defined as musculoskeletal disorders resulting from mechanical energy transfer, including traumatic and overuse injuries, which may cause pain and/or limit function. This review focuses on various U.S. Army populations, based on setting, sex, and age; the review excludes combat or battle injuries.
