Abstract

Objectives: The opioid crisis is a growing cause of mortality in the United States and may be mitigated by innovative approaches to identifying individuals at-risk of fatal opioid overdose. We examined Emergency Medical Services (EMS) utilization among a cohort of individuals who died from opioid overdose in order to identify potential opportunities for intervention. Methods: Individuals who died of unintentional opioid overdose in a large North Carolina county between 01/01/2014 and 12/31/2016 were studied in a retrospective cohort. Death records obtained from North Carolina Vital Records were linked to EMS patient care records obtained from the county EMS System in order to describe the EMS encounters of each decedent in the year preceding their death. Patient demographics and EMS encounters were assessed to identify encounter characteristics that may be targeted for intervention. Chi-square tests and odds ratios were used to evaluate and characterize the statistical significance of differences in EMS utilization. Results: Of the 218 individuals who died from unintentional opioid overdose in the study interval, 30% (n = 66) utilized EMS in the year before their death and 17% (n = 38) had at least one EMS encounter with documented drug or alcohol use (i.e. "drug-related encounter"). The mean age at death was 38 (range 19-74) years, 30% were female, 89% were White, and 8% were Black/African American. Factors associated with higher incidence of EMS utilization included age (P<.001), gender (P=.006), and race (P<.001). Decedents aged 56-65 had the highest EMS utilization (47%) and patients aged <25 and 25-35 had more drug-related EMS encounters (29% and 20%, respectively). The most common reasons for EMS utilization were "other medical" (27%), "non-traumatic pain" (20%), "traumatic injury" (16%), and "poisoning/drug ingestion" (14%). Drug or alcohol use was documented by EMS in 33% of all encounters and an opioid prescription was reported in 22% of encounters. Conclusions: Nearly one-third of individuals who died from accidental opioid overdose utilized EMS in the year before their death and nearly one-fifth had a drug-related encounter. EMS encounters may present an opportunity to identify individuals at-risk of opioid overdose and, ultimately, reduce overdose mortality.

