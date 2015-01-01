|
Citation
Hogan L, Patterson CW, Cox M. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Psychology, Bangor University, Bangor, UK.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32176549
Abstract
Background: There have been two methods of gaining retrospective self-report estimates of alcohol consumption, quantity frequency (QF) and retrospective diary (RD), offering distinct advantages and disadvantages. The typical and atypical drinking diary (TADD) was developed to benefit from each method's advantages.
Language: en
Keywords
Khavari alcohol test; Timeline follow-back; alcohol consumption; primary care; retrospective alcohol consumption measures; typical and atypical drinking diary