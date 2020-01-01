|
Citation
|
Dhingra K, Mitchell SM, Davies B, Anestis MD, Anestis JC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Psychology, University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32175630
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The relation between psychopathic traits and suicide ideation (SI) is frequently discussed but little research has examined potential mechanisms underlying this association. The interpersonal theory of suicide (ITS) proposes two mechanisms in the pathogenesis of suicidal desire: thwarted belongingness (TB) and perceived burdensomeness (PB). This study cross-sectionally tested TB and PB as possible explanatory links in the relation between psychopathic traits and SI.
Language: en