Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sueki H. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Faculty of Human Sciences, Wako University, Tokyo, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1740833

PMID

32180536

Abstract

We aimed to clarify if the Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS) predicted change in suicidal ideation in the general population. This study used a prospective cohort design (4-week survey interval) (N = 3,295). The online survey covered the BHS, suicidal ideation, depression/anxiety tendencies, and demographic details. Hierarchical multiple regression analysis showed hopelessness was a significant predictor of change in suicidal ideation from T1 to T2 (B = 0.07, 95% confidence interval: 0.05-0.09). Although high hopelessness was related to a short-term rise in suicidal ideation, the risk for suicide cannot be judged adequately by hopelessness from a clinical perspective.


Language: en
