SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Valerevich Rybakov A, Valentinovna Lebedeva M, Ivanovich Shmyrev V, Vyacheslavovich Ivanov E. J. Emerg. Manag. 2020; 18(2): 105-111.

Affiliation

Adjunct of Academy of Civil Defense EMERCOM of Russia, Novogorsk, Khimki, Russia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Weston Medical Publishing)

DOI

10.5055/jem.2020.0454

PMID

32181866

Abstract

A new approach is proposed for assessing the integrated indicator of the technogenic risk of accidents on the city territory. The indicator is determined by the values of the individual indicators: potential danger, security, and vulner-ability of the territory. This approach allows us to assess the technogenic risk qualitatively and quantitatively and to take into account the complex of important factors affecting the safety of the city territory.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print