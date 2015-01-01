|
Valerevich Rybakov A, Valentinovna Lebedeva M, Ivanovich Shmyrev V, Vyacheslavovich Ivanov E. J. Emerg. Manag. 2020; 18(2): 105-111.
Adjunct of Academy of Civil Defense EMERCOM of Russia, Novogorsk, Khimki, Russia.
(Copyright © 2020, Weston Medical Publishing)
32181866
A new approach is proposed for assessing the integrated indicator of the technogenic risk of accidents on the city territory. The indicator is determined by the values of the individual indicators: potential danger, security, and vulner-ability of the territory. This approach allows us to assess the technogenic risk qualitatively and quantitatively and to take into account the complex of important factors affecting the safety of the city territory.
Language: en