McAleavy T. J. Emerg. Manag. 2020; 18(2): 91-104.
Assistant Professor in Fire & Emergency Management, Fire & Emergency Management Program, Division of Technology, College of Engineering, Architecture & Technology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma.
(Copyright © 2020, Weston Medical Publishing)
32181865
OBJECTIVE: This study investigates emergency manager's perceptions of Command and Control to answer the question "how do emergency managers metaphorically interpret Command and Control?" DESIGN: An interpretivist paradigm, verbatim transcription, and content and linguistic metaphor analysis were used within this study. SETTING: Fifteen interviews per country, three per selected organization were conducted in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. SUBJECTS: Purposive sampling identified suitable participants from key organizations engaged in emergency management at local, subnational, and national levels. INTERVENTIONS: The study consisted of 30 semi-structured face-to-face interviews conducted within the work-place. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): The inductive and qualitative nature of the study resulted in a 300,000-word corpus of data from which the two posited theories emerged.
