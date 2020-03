Abstract

BACKGROUND: Behaviors that undermine a culture of safety pose a serious threat to the overall wellbeing of healthcare workers as well as to patient outcomes.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this integrative review is to compare reported psychometrics, feasibility, and identify commonalities among available instruments measuring negative behaviors among healthcare professionals.



METHODS: Whittemore and Knafl's integrative review methods were used to analyze pertinent instruments designed to measure negative behaviors among healthcare professionals. Multiple computerized databases including CINAHL, MEDLINE, and Scopus databases were searched in the fall of 2017 without date restrictions.



RESULTS: Violence, incivility, and bullying are the most frequently measured behaviors in healthcare workers, and a robust number of valid and reliable instruments are available.



CONCLUSIONS: To date a comprehensive review of psychometric properties and feasibility of administration is lacking. This review synthesizes the instruments measuring these behaviors, providing a resource for future research focused on mitigation and intervention strategies.



