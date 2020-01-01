SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koyle MA. J. Pediatr. Urol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Toronto, Department of Surgery and Institute of Healthcare Policy Management and Evaluation, Division of Urology, Hospital for Sick Children, 555 University Ave, M-299, Toronto, M5G1X8, Ontario, Canada. Electronic address: Martin.koyle@sickkids.ca.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jpurol.2020.01.017

PMID

32179013

Abstract

Burnout in healthcare has been increasingly recognized over the past few decades and has recently been accepted as a recognized diagnosis by the World Health Organization. By choice, we have sought careers where unfortunately both the stakes and the chances for error are high. When a serious safety event occurs, our patients (and their families) become the first victims. Those of us in healthcare, however, can become traumatized when a poor or unanticipated adverse outcome occurs, leading to morbidity and/or mortality, and where one personally bears the responsibility. This leads to the provider becoming the "second victim (SV)". Awareness of burnout and the SV syndrome by ourselves, peers, and the institutions and organizations in which we work is paramount to our understanding of the plight of the provider and averting significant human and fiscal consequences.

Copyright © 2020 Journal of Pediatric Urology Company. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Burnout; Leadership; Resiliency; Second victim

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print