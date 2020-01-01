Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patellar tendon ruptures make up about 5% of all extensor mechanism injuries. They mainly occur in young, athletic men who have contributing risk factors such as chronic tendinopathy. The aim of this study was to evaluate the return to sport after repair of an acute patellar tendon rupture. We hypothesized that surgical repair yields good functional outcomes with a high rate of return to competitive sports in patients treated with the same surgical technique.



METHODS: This retrospective study involved 23 cases of patellar tendon rupture in 20 patients (2 women, 18 men). The average age was 42.0±13.8 years (24-68). Eighteen ruptures occurred at the patellar attachment and five were mid-substance. Either transosseous reattachment or direct suture repair was carried out within 21 days; all tendons were augmented with a non-metallic tibiopatellar suture. At the final assessment, a clinical examination was carried out (extensor mechanism testing and range of motion) with collection of functional scores (pain, VISA-P, Lysholm and satisfaction), date of return to sport and final radiographs.



RESULTS: At a mean follow-up of 47.7 months (15-120), there were no cases of significant knee stiffness. Seventeen patients (94.4%) had returned to sport, 15 at their pre-injury level (83%). The mean time before running could be restarted was 9 months (6-15 months) and 17 months for sports at the same pre-injury level (8-18 months). The mean VISA score and the mean Lysholm score were 85.5 (62-99) and 67.3 (35-97) respectively; 85% of patients were satisfied or very satisfied. The prognosis was worse when the patient was older than 40 and had a BMI above 25. Early surgical repair of patellar tendon rupture yields good functional outcomes with return to sport possible at high levels. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV, Retrospective cohort study.



