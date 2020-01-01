|
Citation
|
Clark KA, Blosnich JR, Coulter RWS, Bamwine P, Bossarte RM, Cochran SD. Violence Gend. 2020; 7(1): 6-10.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Epidemiology, Fielding School of Public Health, University of California, Los Angeles, California.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32181266
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study was to investigate sexual orientation differences in gun ownership and gun safety beliefs among U.S. adults. We used information from the General Social Survey (2010-2016) to assess presence of guns in the household, personal gun ownership, and endorsement of a gun safety law among sexual minority (n = 195) versus heterosexual (n = 4359) respondents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gun ownership; gun policy; sexual orientation