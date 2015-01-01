|
The importance of urban streetlight infrastructure to the growth and development of any economy cannot be undermined judging from numerous advantages accruing from it. However, the studies on streetlight distribution pattern are rare in the literature. The present study, therefore, examined the spatial analysis of urban street lights infrastructure in Port Harcourt Metropolis, Rivers State, Nigeria. The study made use of 120 copies of the questionnaire, administered on people living and doing business in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of Rivers State, Nigeria, along the three major selected roads (Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt-Aba Road and Rumuola Road). Also, GPS was used to capture the locations of the streetlight along these major roads which were used to produce the distribution pattern of the streetlight. Both descriptive and inferential statistics were used for the data analysis. For instance, the Nearest Neighbour Analysis was used to depict the significant distribution pattern of the functional streetlights and non-functional streetlights.
