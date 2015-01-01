Abstract

Prior research on the personality characteristics of truck drivers and accident involvement has relied primarily on the Big Five personality factors (e.g., Extraversion), and has largely focused on self-reported number of accidents rather than more objective, independent records. We examined the association between personality characteristics and accidents among professional truck drivers at the facet level of personality using company records of accidents over time. Analyses suggested that more empathetic individuals had lower rates of accident involvement, whereas more anxious, guilt-prone, exhibitionistic, and risk-taking individuals had higher rates. We discuss implications for decreasing rates of accidents, the selection of drivers, and use in other industries where physical safety is a concern.

Language: en