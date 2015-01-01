Abstract

This article explores the relevance and the significance of cosmopolitanism as an approach to understanding the 'war on terror'. The article details how cosmopolitanism affords a perspective through which it is possible to critique and deconstruct the 'war on terror' and create narratives which include the impact of harmful state practices. The facets of cosmopolitanism which make it relevant to the 'war on terror' include its emphasis on justice and human rights. It also accounts for interactions between the global level and the local level, which are necessary to understanding the contemporary discourses of securitization and deviancy which are prominent in the 'war on terror'. Through discussing the value of cosmopolitanism, and its concepts of human rights, equality, humanity, ethics, responsibility and justice, the article demonstrates how although the 'war on terror' has been constructed to defend and uphold such values, it has eroded these very values and in doing so, it facilitates the radicalization process.



Key words: terrorism, cosmopolitanism, war on terror, radicalization, human rights

