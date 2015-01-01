|
Greenblatt-Kimron L, Cohen M. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(1): 59-74.
Background and Objectives: Trauma often affects cognitive processes; however, little is known about their role in the relationship between posttraumatic stress and depression among traumatized people. This study aimed to examine three cognitive processes (intrusive rumination, deliberate rumination, and looming cognitive style) and the moderated-mediation effect of these processes in the relationship between posttraumatic stress and depression.
cognitive processes; depression; early-life trauma; Holocaust survivors; posttraumatic stress symptoms