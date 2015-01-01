Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The current study examined whether peritraumatic threat predicted posttraumatic growth (PTG), and whether the relationship between peritraumatic threat and PTG was mediated by post-traumatic stress (PTS) symptoms.



DESIGN: A prospective experience sampling study.



METHODS: 96 Israeli civilians provided smartphone reports of their rocket warning siren exposure and peritraumatic threat, twice daily for 30 days, during the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict. PTS symptoms data were collected one month after entry to the study, PTG data were collected five months after entry to the study. PTG predictors were assessed using a hierarchical multivariate regression model. A mediation analysis was conducted to assess the indirect effect of peritraumatic threat on PTG via PTS symptoms.



RESULTS: One month PTS symptoms and level of exposure to the conflict were both significant PTG predictors. After controlling for potential covariates, the relationship between peritraumatic threat and PTG scores was fully mediated by PTS symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: PTS symptoms mediated the relationship between peritraumatic threat and subsequent PTG. Screening trauma survivors for levels of threat and PTS symptoms may be helpful in tailoring therapeutic approaches that will aid in alleviating stress symptoms on one hand and increase the likelihood of growth and better health outcomes on the other.

