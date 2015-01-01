|
Cao C, Wang L, Wu J, Li G, Fang R, Liu P, Luo S, Elhai JD. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(2): 140-147.
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder are commonly experienced mental disorders among psychological trauma victims. Few studies have investigated the genetic basis for population heterogeneity of trauma-related psychopathology, including PTSD and depression. This study examined the main and interaction effects of the OXTR rs53576 genotype in distinguishing four subgroups identified by symptom profiles of PTSD and depression symptoms using latent proﬁle analysis.
association study; depression; OXTR rs53576; population heterogeneity; PTSD