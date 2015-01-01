|
Herr DJ, Buchanan EM. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(2): 193-206.
Abstract
Background and Objectives: Anxiety buffer disruption theory (ABDT) predicts that posttraumatic stress reactions occur when buffers of awareness of death, such as meaning in life, self-esteem, and social intimacy, fail to suppress overwhelming death-anxiety. In this study, we hypothesized that generativity may also serve as an effective buffer of awareness of death and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
anxiety buffer disruption theory; first responders; generativity; Posttraumatic stress disorder; PTSD; terror management