Abstract

Dyadic deaths comprise of deaths occurring when two or more persons die together or one after another in the same incident either with or without a pact. The incidence of dyadic deaths varies from community to community. The international rate of homicide-suicide dyadic deaths ranges from 0.05 to 0.55 per 100,000. A variant of homicide-suicide known as filicide-suicide involves the killing of children by a parent. Terms 'maternal filicide' or 'paternal filicide' are used when the perpetrators are the mother or the father of the victim respectively. In all alleged and suspected cases of filicide-suicide, the information collected during the police investigations, crime scene investigations and autopsy findings should be corroborated carefully to avoid missing valuable information that can reveal unknown perpetrators related to the incident.

Language: en