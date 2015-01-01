CONTACT US: Contact info
Jothee S, Shafie MS, Nor FM. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. 2019; 9(1): e64.
(Copyright © 2019, Forensic Medicine Authority of Egypt, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
|
Previous reported cases on excited delirium syndrome studied on the common clinical manifestations of the syndrome. The usual forensics implication for the syndrome is that death commonly is associated with restraint procedures by law enforcement agencies; however, not many cases reported highlights the difficulties in attributing a violent scene of death to the syndrome.
Language: en