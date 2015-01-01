Abstract

Background

Child abuse is a worldwide phenomenon that can cause intense long-term aftereffects.



Aim

To evaluate the awareness of Beni Suef University students about different forms of child abuse as well as the size, causes, and complications of this problem in our society and determine the prevalence of physical child abuse.



Methods

The study included 1688 students from health science and non-health science colleges of Beni Suef University, Egypt. The study participants were asked to answer a questionnaire of two parts. The first part included questions about demographic data and personal experience of child abuse, and the second part included questions about opinions of participants on child abuse to assess their awareness and if there was any difference in the level of awareness between students of health science colleges and those of non-health science colleges.



Results

Health science college students were more life satisfied and felt more loved. Only 28.91% of the included students were not exposed to child abuse, while 12.59% of them suffered from wounds or fractures as a result of the abuse they were exposed to. About one third of the students thought that the commonest form of child abuse is verbal punishment such as threatening or humiliation and that the age at the greatest risk for abuse was the primary school age. About 68.36% of students thought that sexual abuse is a huge problem in our society. Only 21.56% of students disapproved child corporal punishment. More than half of the students stated that the most dangerous complication of child abuse is psychological problems such as depression. Most of the included students would talk to the child’s parents and advise them if they saw a case of abuse, while the least would call the police. Only half of the students disapproved female genital mutilation (FGM). The strongest predictive factors for FGM approval were rural residence and male sex. Students mainly thought that FGM is a social habit that is carried out for ethical causes. About half of the students approved legal punishment by the court for FGM performers.



Conclusion

A significant proportion of the students experienced physical child abuse which left no injuries in most cases; males and first academic year students show more exposure to abuse. Moreover, most of the students think that child corporal punishment can be allowed although about half of them think that the most dangerous aftereffect of child abuse is psychological problems. Lack of reporting the exposure to child abuse is explained by the largest percentage of students to be due to lack of awareness. Rural resident males show more approval of female genital mutilation. A significant lack of awareness about FGM complications is observed in both groups (the health science and non-health science college groups) and the opinions of both groups are very close.



Key points

1.

About two thirds of the students are exposed to physical child abuse. Males and first academic year students are more exposed to corporal punishment.



2.

Child abuse is not related to parents’ education, residence, faculty, or family condition and this finding can indicate that child abuse is still a common phenomenon in the society.



3.

There is obvious cultural and social acceptance of physical punishment as a method of behaving children as about three fourths of the students accepted it.



4.

Most of the students will talk to the parents if they suspect a case of child abuse and they perceive that there is a lack of awareness in the society.



5.

Only half of the students (mainly females) disapprove FGM and most of them see that it is a social custom held for ethical causes (for fear of misconduct).



6.

The most important predictive factors for FGM approval are the rural residence and the male sex.





Language: en