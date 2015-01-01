SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Markowitz S, Fanselow M. Brain Sci. 2020; 10(3): e167.

Affiliation

Psychology Department, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90095, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

DOI

10.3390/brainsci10030167

PMID

32183089

Abstract

Recent research indicates that there is mixed success in using exposure therapies on patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Our study argues that there are two major reasons for this: The first is that there are nonassociative aspects of PTSD, such as hyperactive amygdala activity, that cannot be attenuated using the exposure therapy; The second is that exposure therapy is conceptualized from the theoretical framework of Pavlovian fear extinction, which we know is heavily context dependent. Thus, reducing fear response in a therapist's office does not guarantee reduced response in other situations. This study also discusses work relating to the role of the hippocampus in context encoding, and how these findings can be beneficial for improving exposure therapies.


Language: en

Keywords

exposure therapy; fear extinction; nonassociative; post-traumatic stress disorder

