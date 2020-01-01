|
Croff JM, Hartwell ML, Chiaf AL, Crockett EK, Washburn IJ. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32185847
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Transdermal alcohol sensors allow objective, continuous monitoring and have potential to expand current research on adolescent and young adult alcohol use. The purpose of this manuscript is to evaluate the feasibility and reliability of transdermal alcohol sensor use among female adolescents as compared to female young adults. DESIGN AND METHODS: This trial included 59 female adolescents and young adults aged 14-24 years who reported drinking during the previous month. All participants were asked to wear a Giner Wrist Transdermal Alcohol Sensor (WrisTAS)-7 over a 1 month prospective study. Participants came to the research lab weekly to complete a detailed self-report of behaviours, including day of drinking events, amounts and types of alcohol use and length of drinking events. Estimates of blood alcohol concentration (eBAC) were computed from self-report data using the Matthew and Miller, NHTSA and Zhang equations. Daily transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC) peaks and calculated eBAC peak data were analysed with paired-samples t-tests and repeated measures correlations for validity comparisons.
estimates of blood alcohol concentration; female adolescent; female young adult; transdermal alcohol concentration; transdermal alcohol sensor