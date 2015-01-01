|
Citation
Wilson KS, Kootbodien T, Naicker N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(6): e1875.
Affiliation
Department of Environmental Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Johannesburg, PO Box 524, Auckland Park 2006, South Africa.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32183181
Abstract
Mining is a recognized high-risk industry with a relatively high occurrence of occupational injuries and disease. In this study, we looked at the differences in mortality between male and female miners in South Africa. Data from Statistics South Africa regarding occupation and cause of death in the combined years 2013-2015 were analyzed. Proportional mortality ratios (PMRs) were calculated to investigate excess mortality due to external causes of death by sex in miners and in manufacturing laborers.
Language: en
Keywords
|
age; external causes of death; mortality; proportional mortality ratios; women miners