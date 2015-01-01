Abstract

The daily operation and maintenance work of railways are very dangerous. Railway employees often have safety accidents while working, and the safety citizenship behavior (SCB) of railway employees can effectively reduce the accident rate. Therefore, it is of great significance to identify the main safety constructs affecting the SCB of railway employees to minimize accidents. This paper puts forward a supposed model of the influence mechanism of safety leadership (SL) on employee SCB through the mediation of safety attitude (SA). A questionnaire was used with railway employees, and 238 valid responses were finally collected. A structural equation model (SEM) was used to explore the relationship between SL, SA and SCB. The results showed the SL is positively related to the SA, and it can further promote the SCB of railway employees. In addition, SA has a positive impact on employee SCB.

Language: en