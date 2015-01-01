|
Citation
Choi KR, Beck DC, Khan MA, Bell SA, Beza L, Munro-Kramer ML. Int. J. Equity Health 2020; 19(1): e37.
Affiliation
University of Michigan School of Nursing, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109, USA. mlmunro@umich.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32183839
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Human trafficking is a global human rights violation that has profound health, economic, and social impacts. There has been little investigation of service needs and response options for human trafficking survivors in Ethiopia. The purpose of this study was to understand the potential service needs and response options for human trafficking in Ethiopia from multiple stakeholder perspectives.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Ethiopia; Human trafficking; Needs assessment; Service needs