Abstract

The National Voluntary Consensus Guidelines for Adult Protective Services (APS) were released in 2016 by the Administration for Community Living. These Guidelines help standardize systems to ensure the protection of older adults and adults with disabilities against abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. Since their release, the extent to which state APS programs are aware of and using the Guidelines is unknown. This study examined the dissemination and implementation of the Guidelines across APS programs in the US. Researchers used the Diffusion of Innovations Theory to develop a survey sent to APS directors in all states. Forty-two states responded, and results were used to select a subset of states in which to conduct in-depth interviews. Awareness of the Guidelines was widespread but varied. Reported use of the Guidelines indicates that states are working to incorporate them into their practices. Respondents identified the need for more research and training in evidence-based practices.

