Abstract

[Purpose] The aim of this study was to investigate whether the coexistence of locomotive syndrome and sarcopenia is associated with the risk of fall or performance of activities of daily living in elderly females. [Participants and Methods] We categorized 112 Japanese elderly female participants under three groups: control, locomotive syndrome, and locomotive syndrome and co-existing sarcopenia. We compared the groups based on the mean scores of anthropometric and physical function measurements, the Timed Up and Go test, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology Index of Competence to evaluate activities of daily living. [Results] The Timed Up and Go test score significantly differed among the groups. The score of the Timed Up and Go test significantly correlated with scores of the skeletal muscle mass index, skeletal muscle strength grading, and usual gait speed. The total score of the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology Index of Competence significantly decreased in all the groups. [Conclusion] The coexistence of locomotive syndrome and sarcopenia is associated with an increased risk of fall and worsened performance of activities of daily living. Further, the risk of fall is associated with the skeletal muscle mass, skeletal muscle strength, and gait speed. It seems likely that, compared to sarcopenia, locomotive syndrome is more sensitive to lower limb dysfunctions.



2020©by the Society of Physical Therapy Science. Published by IPEC Inc.

Language: en