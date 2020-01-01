|
Abdu Z, Hajure M, Desalegn D. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2020; 13: 233-243.
Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Mettu University, Mettu, Ethiopia.
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
32184684
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior is a leading cause of injury and death worldwide. It is a public health issue that is estimated to contribute more than 2.4% to the global burden of disease by the year 2020. University and college students are among groups affected more than the general population. However, there is a scarcity of studies on the magnitude and associated factors of suicidal behavior among University students in Ethiopia, particularly in Mettu University. Therefore, we assessed the prevalence of suicidal behavior and associated factors among Mettu University students.
Mettu University; prevalence; students; suicidal behavior