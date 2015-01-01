SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ruiz C, Vega E, Barrera G, Ramos JP, Mimica X, Lisbona ML, Arau R, Fulle A, Aquevedo A, Díaz MÁ. Rev. Med. Chile 2019; 147(10): 1256-1265.

Vernacular Title

Atención de los pacientes con trauma grave durante los primeros días: evolución entre la urgencia, el pabellón y la unidad de cuidados intensivos.

Affiliation

Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, Santiago, Chile.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Sociedad Medica De Santiago)

DOI

10.4067/s0034-98872019001001256

PMID

32186633

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the main cause of death among people aged 5 to 44 years.

AIM: To describe features, treatment and evolution of trauma patients admitted to an emergency room. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Adult patients admitted in the emergency department of a public hospital due to severe trauma were studied and followed during their hospital stay.

RESULTS: We included 114 patients aged 40 ± 17 years (78%men) with an injury severity score of 21 ± 11. Trauma was penetrating in 43%. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) was the most common diagnosis in 46%. In the emergency room, 8% had hypotension, 5% required vasopressors and 23% required mechanical ventilation. The initial lactate was 3.6 ± 2.9 mmol/L. Sixty-five patients (57%) required emergency surgery. The intraoperative lactate was 3 ± 1.7 mmol/L and 20% required vasopressors. Sixty-four patients (56%) were admitted to the ICU, with APACHEII and SOFA scores of 16 ± 8 and 5 ± 3, respectively. ICU lactate was 3.2±1.5 mmol/L. In the ICU 40% required vasopressors and 63% mechanical ventilation. Thirty two percent had coagulopathy, 43% received transfusions and 10% required massive transfusions. The hospital stay was 13 (6-32) days, being significantly longer in patients with TBI. ICU and hospital mortalities were 12.5 and 18.4% respectively. The only predictor for mortality was the APACHEII score (Hazard Ratio 1.18, 95% confidence intervals 1.03-1.36).

CONCLUSIONS: APACHE score was a predictor of mortality in this group of patients.


Language: es
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print