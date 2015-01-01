|
Citation
Cinal H, Barin EZ. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2020; 26(2): 314-319.
Vernacular Title
Tandır yanıkları ve diğer alev yanıklarının karşılaştırılması.
Affiliation
Department of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, Atatürk University Faculty of Medicine, Erzurum-Turkey.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
DOI
PMID
32185758
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Because internal temperature of tandir may reach up very high levels, tandir burns, which is one of flame burns, may cause more morbidity and mortality than those of other flame burns. Therefore, we aimed to compare tandir burns with other flame burns in the present study.
Language: en